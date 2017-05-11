Porkies is back in business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILVIS, Illinois-- After a fire back in February closed down Porkies the owners are ready to open their doors once again.

Dozens of people gathered at a soft opening on May 11th for the reopening of the popular restaurant.

For three months the restaurant was closed due to damage from the fire.

The owner's say that with the help of the community and city they were able to get the place up and running again.

" Watching a place that you work for for thirty years up in flames it's just really hard... But it's all worth it, there was no doubt that we were gonna open up the business again," says co-owner and manager Roger Pulford.

Regular business hours will resume starting Friday May, 12th.

For more information on Porkies click HERE.