Mother’s Day Weekend will have a touch of summer to it

Turned out to be a pretty decent spring day out there even though the clouds did happen to win out in our skies. Still saw temperatures top around the 70 degree mark. Those same clouds will slowly clear out later tonight allowing the mercury to dip around the the 50 degree mark.

That takes us to the upcoming Mother’s Day weekend… and what a weekend it will be weather wise!! Plenty of sunshine the next several days with lower 70s on Friday replaced with upper 70s both Saturday and Sunday. Some spots will likely reach 80 on Mother’s Day. And if not on Mother’s Days its a guarantee that you’ll see summer-like 80s both Monday and Tuesday.

Our next chance of thunderstorms will be slim on Monday with increasing chances in the days to follow.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

