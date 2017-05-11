Local business donates funds to Western University Quad City campus to enhance minority programs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE-- One local business is donating to Western Illinois University Quad City campus.

Group-O, a marketing supply and chain business from Milan Illinois donated an undisclosed amount to the university.

Both the founder and university president agree that the money will go towards three specific areas.

WQPT's Vibrant Neighborhood Projects, WIU's international trade and business center, and for minority scholarships.

Group O's founder says the funds will benefit not only minorities but the community as well.

"We decided that they had a new program they'd like installed to kind of tie the community together. It really is a unique way of serving not only the minority community but the entire Moline community," says founder Robert Ontiveros.

The University says with the funds they are able to reach out to more than just students.

"They're just very positive initiatives that are going to reach our students, perspective students and reach people in a developing community that we want to see thrive so it's fantastic news and we're really thankful for the gift," says WIU spokesperson Alison McGaughey.

Group O also hopes the gift will enhance outreach programs for minority businesses.