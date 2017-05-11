× Investigators: Duplex fire in East Moline was arson

EAST MOLINE — A fire in a two-story duplex in the 1000 block of East Moline’s 1st Avenue that broke out the morning of May 11 was intentionally set, police say.

Crews responded to the scene a little before 11 a.m. after receiving reports of smoke coming out of a second floor window. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames quickly and determined the fire appeared to have started in an upstairs closet. Investigators on the scene determined the cause of the fire appeared suspicious.

Police took a 20-year-old male who lives at the duplex into custody. He has not yet been named or charged, but the release from the East Moline Police Department said the fire remains under investigation and charges are pending.

According to a spokesperson from the East Moline Fire Department, crews remained on the scene past 2:30 p.m.

The Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.