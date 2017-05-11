× Davenport Gander Mountain’s new owner wants store to stay open

DAVENPORT — A final decision on whether the Davenport Gander Mountain store will stay open or not has yet to be made, but Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis, whose company bought the outdoor retailer in a bankruptcy sale – has indicated he’d like to keep its doors open.

Lemonis has taken to Twitter over the past few weeks to keep people informed on which stores will remain and which will be shuttered. Previously, he had indicated Camping World would like to operate at least 70 of the stores. Gander Mountain operates more than 120 stores in 27 states.

Tuesday, in a Twitter reply to an inquiry from WQAD, Lemonis expressed interest in staying in the Davenport/Quad Cities market.

In a second, follow up email, Lemonis indicated he is interested in keeping both the Davenport and Cedar Rapids stores open.

Looks good on both #iowa stores. Waiting for Davenport landlord https://t.co/TYpyI9vJJQ — Marcus Lemonis (@marcuslemonis) May 11, 2017

According to the Scott County Assessor’s website, the deed holder for 3940 Elmore Ave., the address of the Gander Mountain store, is Etco Properties Inc. A search of Etco on the website Office Space.com indicated that a Robert Erickson is the landlord’s leasing agent. WQAD left a voicemail message for Erickson, but did not receive a reply.

