Children injured after bus crashes near St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A school bus has crashed after hitting an interstate highway guardrail and running down an embankment in St. Louis County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says children are injured, but officials don’t yet know how many following the accident on Interstate 44 around 8 a.m. Thursday. At least six ambulances have been sent to the scene.

Authorities say the westbound bus hit a guardrail and traveled about 15 feet (5 meters) down an embankment. It isn’t clear how many children were on the bus, their ages, or where they were going.