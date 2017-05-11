Chef Scott: Brandy Lavender Shrimp and Scallops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF – Chefs are always looking for new tastes that can change the presentation of any meal. At the same time, you can enjoy an alternative to beef and pork.

"Let's put some seafood in your diet," says Chef Brad Scott, director of Scott Community College's Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Center.

"I've got a really super dish today that I'll show how to make that takes a few minutes. And it's wonderful."

"I've got some lavender right out of the garden (it's also available in many grocery stores)."

"I'm going to add this to 3 tablespoons of water and I'm going to get this steeping just like a tea bag."

1. Crush a bulb of garlic and add it to the steeping lavender

2. Allow this to boil then add 3 oz of brandy

3. Add 1/4 cup honey

4. Reduce heat to low

5. Add olive oil to a separate bowl

6. Add three shrimp (16 to 20 count size)

7. Add scallops (U 10 size)

8. Fully coat both in the olive oil

9. Butterfly cut the shrimp, flattening them for grilling

10. Add garlic

11. Add salt and pepper

12. Mix together

13. Sear the scallops in a hot frying pan

14. Lay the shrimp on a grill or a char-broiler for a minute or two each side until white

15. On a plate, add three 1/4 cup dollops of tabouli

"Tabouli is just a wheat grain that I've infused some tomatoes and some spices," says Chef Scott.

"It's a wonderful alternative to pasta or potatoes."

16. Put a scallop atop each dollop of tabouli

17. Put a shrimp atop each scallop

18. Finish each with 1 tbsp of lavender honey

"You've got an elegant meal", says the Chef.

"Who needs Steak?"

Enjoy.