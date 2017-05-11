Changes could soon come to Bettendorf transit system

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF-- Big changes could come to Bettendorf's transit system.

City officials hosted a meeting with the public on May 11th, to give feedback to the new proposed bus route frequency changes.

The current system has 5 routes and the one proposed features 3. The routes will stay the same but the instead of half an hour frequencies they proposed for 1 hour frequencies instead.

During the meeting some voiced concerns that changing the route frequencies could lead to less people taking the bus for transportation.

But city officials say it will benefit the community in the long run.

"It's more benefit for the taxpayer of the city of Bettendorf that we're running a more cost effective system," says Brian Schmidt Director of Public Works for Bettendorf.

He also says the decline in riders has decreased over the years.

"Over the past several years we've seen a 41% decrease on ridership," says Schmidt.

