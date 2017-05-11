× BBB: The 5 Scams Targeting Small Businesses

MOLINE- Better Business Bureau leaders are reminding small business owners of the scammers that target them.

Five of the most common scams are directory scams, office supply scams, vanity awards, email scams, and overpayment scams.

Directory Scams:

Scammers will sometimes sell placements in online or printed publications, but then never publish the directories.

Office Supply Scams:

A caller may impersonate a reputable office supply company and attempt to do shady business.

Vanity Awards:

Be sure awards are legitimate. Don’t pay to display a plaque around your office.

Email scams:

Ransomware, phishing, and spoofing scams are all real threats for businesses.

Overpayment scams:

Be cautious if a customer overpays and asks you to wire transfer money.