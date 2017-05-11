× Manhunt in Moline leads to arrest

MOLINE — A swarm of police activity in Moline this afternoon, May 11, was the result of a manhunt for a wanted subject who fled on foot from officers during an attempted traffic stop.

The subject was later identified as Jay Fuller, 21.

Fuller, wanted for an incident in Silvis, was suspected to be in possession of a firearm.

Moline Police flooded the area with all available units and a house to house search ensued.

K-9 assistance from East Moline Police and Luna, Moline’s K-9, actively tracked the suspect and led officers to Fuller, who was hiding in a garage in the 1400 block of 25th Avenue.

In the midst of the manhunt, John Deere Middle School was placed on lockdown.

The swift action taken by the Moline School District and the assistance of neighbors helped to resolve the situation safely for all involved.

Fuller will be taken to the Rock Island County Jail on two outstanding warrants of Criminal Trespass/Criminal Damage and Aggravated Battery of a Police Officer.

Charges are pending for today’s traffic stop in Moline.

A handgun was recovered at the scene.