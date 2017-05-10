× Two arrested in Burlington shooting

BURLINGTON — On the morning of Wednesday, May 10, officers of the Burlington Police Department responded to reports of shots fired in the 400 block of S. Central Street in Burlington.

Upon arrival, officers detained a person identified as Timothy Leture Chew carrying a loaded gun on the sidewalk in front of one of the homes.

Arthur Johnson “Lil Mo” Smith was also identified as a person involved in the incident.

Smith received a minor injury that was treated on scene by the Burlington Fire Department before being taken to GRMC by private vehicle where he was treated and released.

Timothy Leture Chew, 26, was charged with Attempted Murder, a class B Felony.

Arthur Johnson “Lil Mo” Smith, 35, was charged with Possession of a Firearm by Felon, a class D Felony.

According to the Burlington Police Department, both men were taken to the Des Moines County Correctional Center where they are being held under no bond until they appear before the court.

Additional charges and arrests are pending the continued investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Burlington Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 319-753-8370.