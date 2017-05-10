Tornado warning issued – we’re tracking the storm live

A tornado warning was issued for southern Henry County, northeastern Van Buren County, and southeastern Jefferson Counties in Iowa.
Meteorologist James Zahara is live on air right now tracking the storm cell.
Click here for warnings and watches issued by the National Weather Service.
Eric Sorensen is on the phone from the Monmouth area, headed westbound on US 34. He says skies are darkening to the west. Some precipitation in the area as well.
The storm is moving eastward at 25-30 mph
NWS: Radar indicated rotation spotted.
Report: Sirens are going off in New London.
We’ll be keeping an eye on the warning for the next half hour.
James Zahara expects this storm will turn into a severe thunderstorm warning as it moves into Des Moines County.
The tornado warning is in effect until 3:30 pm.
James Zahara says it is a very slow-moving storm.
