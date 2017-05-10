× Students arrested for reported threats made at Muscatine High School

MUSCATINE, Iowa — On Wednesday, May 10, Muscatine High School reported finding terroristic threats on an electronic device owned by the school.

An investigation, launched by the Muscatine Police Department School Resource officer and the Muscatine Police Department Major Crimes Unit, led to the arrests of two juvenile students.

According to the Muscatine Police Department, a person who threatens to commit terrorism or threatens to cause terrorism to be committed and who causes a reasonable expectation or fear of the imminent commission of such an act of terrorism commits a class “D” felony.

The criminal investigation is on-going and being conducted by the Muscatine Police Department Major Crimes Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Tim Hull at 563-263-9922 ext. 608.

Persons wishing to provide information related to this offense may remain anonymous.