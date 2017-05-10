× Severe Thunderstorm WATCH until 8pm

We’ll be keeping an eye on a few strong to severe thunderstorms across the News 8 viewing area as we head into the evening hours. The primary threat will be large hail and heavy rainfall. The second threat will be an isolated tornado that could develop along a warm front which is currently positioned just south of the Interstate 80 corridor.

The threat will end sometime after 8pm as the cluster of storms moves east. A few more showers possibly a non-severe thunderstorm will return sometime after midnight before the last of the raindrops end Thursday morning.

Highs on Thursday will be in the 60s before brighter and warmer temperatures take over just in time for the upcoming Mother’s Day Weekend.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

