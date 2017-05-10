Park revamp to give new look to city of Muscatine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSCATINE, Iowa-- Muscatine city leaders are unveiling the latest designs for Riverside Park.

After hearing feedback from the public in previous meetings the elements of the park were refined.

The latest updates of the park designs will feature the riverfront as an asset.

It will provide additional activities, support community wellness, and promote businesses in downtown Muscatine.

"I'm really excited about it honestly, that's one of the reasons I bought the building here," says Melissa Osborne, Owner of Creations by Oz.

Osborne says the park will give a lot new look to the town of Muscatine as well as provide sightseeing to those visiting.

"It's exciting, it's a new gate way in," says Osborne.

Flynn Collier who owns a photography business 'We Can Frame That' says the the renovations will revamp and appeal to newcomers visiting.

"When people come into the downtown area it's going to be a lot more welcoming and attractive," says Collier.

After the park plan is finalized it will be brought to the City Council for approval.

Those who are unable to attend the meeting and want to give input can contact the City of Muscatine, Richard Klimes at (563)263-0241 or email at rklimes@muscatineiowa.gov.