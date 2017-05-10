NIU to cut 150 positions as campus tries to reduce expenses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Northern Illinois University officials say there will be 150 staff position reductions as the school tries to cut expenses.

The (Dekalb) Daily Chronicle on Tuesday reported that NIU president Doug Baker announced the cuts in an email. Baker says most cuts will be achieved through attrition however 30 of the affected jobs will be active positions. He says most of the affected employees were notified by Monday.

Baker says NIU is "committed to assisting and supporting" those who lose their jobs as they look for other work.

The school made the announcement as it faces a $35 million funding gap from the lack of a state budget. Baker says NIU's goal is to build a $35 million reserve fund with help from the NIU Foundation and cuts to university operating budgets.