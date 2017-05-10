Local restaurants and bars petitions against food code regulation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LECLAIRE, Iowa-- A state law that bans pets from bar and restaurant patios is getting some kick back in the Quad City Area.

Green Tree Brewery is just one of many bars to support a new petition going around. The petition asks the state to let bars and restaurants decide whether or not to let pets on the property, to do so is a violation of the FDA 2009 Food Code Section 6-501.115. The petition, however argues the law is making restaurants an bars loose business.

""you're taking away money from small businesses these are patrons coming in here and happily spending their money and we are unable to get their business if they can't bring their dogs," says Green Tree Brewery's Mike Strong.