Galesburg woman charged with attempted murder in cycling road rage incident

GALESBURG — A Galesburg woman is facing a litany of charges – including attempted murder, driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and aggravated reckless driving – for intentionally striking a bicyclist, running him over and fleeing the scene of the accident with his bicycle still stuck under her Jeep.

According to a release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, Andrew E. Tolle, 61 of Galesburg was cycling on Highway 26 near Lake Bracken when a red jeep driven by Jacqueline J. Wells, 45 pulled up next to him and began making obscene gestures and yelling at him. Wells then positioned her Jeep behind Tolle and rammed the bike twice, knocking him off, deputies said. Wells then ran over Tolle and drove off with the bicycle dragging underneath the jeep.

Tolle was initially transported to a Galesburg area hospital but was later transferred to Peoria. The seriousness and extent of his injuries was not disclosed in the release.

About 1.5 miles from the crash scene – where Tolle was lying injured – Wells was puled over by an officer from the Galesburg Police Department in 1000 block of Illinois Highway 41, near the Henry Hill Correctional Center. According to the release, Wells also sustained minor injuries as a result of the accident and was transported to an area hospital and treated. Upon her release, she was arrested and charged with:

Driving under the influence

Attempted murder

Aggravated reckless driving

Leaving the scene of a personal injury accident

Improper lane usage

Aggravated battery causing great bodily harm

Failure to notify police

Failure to render aid.

She remains in the Knox County Jail pending an initial court appearance. The accident remains under investigation.