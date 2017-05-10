× Elliott Aviation holding career fair to fill 15 open positions

MOLINE — Elliott Aviation is holding a career fair in an effort to fill at least 15 openings in their company.

The company offers products and services pertaining to aircraft sales, services, installations, maintenance, accessories, management and more.

Company leaders are recruiting workers with skills in the following areas: upholstery refurbishment, aircraft wiring, woodwork, industrial painting, aircraft maintenance, and more. Many of these positions do not require a degree; Elliott Aviation has a training program that works with employees who have similar skills like automotive painting or cabinetry.

Director of Marketing Andrew Evans said there is a misconception that aviation is a difficult field to get into. While there are some highly-skilled positions in the field, there are plenty of positions that are skilled trades that are transferable.

“We’re one of the best kept secrets in the Quad Cities as far as employers go,” said Director of Marketing Andrew Evans.

The career fair will be held on Saturday, May 13th from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Anyone who is interested can show up to the career fair during that four-hour window. However, the company is offering the chance to win an iPad for those who register in advance — click here.

There will be several tours throughout the day and opportunities to ask questions about the specific openings. Evans said the fair will be very hands-on.

“We are looking for people with the right skills and right attitude that can help us grow in Moline,” said company president Greg Sahr.

The career fair will be held at the Elliott Aviation headquarters located on the south side of the Quad Cities International Airport.