Afternoon storms could pose a risk for large hail and a tornado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Watch Now: Good Morning QC

Today is expected to be an active weather day across Western Illinois and Southeastern Iowa.

This morning, a warm front sits in the region from Mt. Pleasant to Peoria. This warm front is expected to nudge northward as the day goes on, thanks to an increasing southerly wind behind the front. By this afternoon, the front will be just south of I-80, and will be a focal point for late-afternoon severe storms.

As an upper-level disturbance approaches the region from the west late this afternoon, thunderstorms are expected to develop in Southeastern Iowa. The storm motion will be to the east-northeast, heading toward the Quad City metro area by the evening drive. These storms will have the capability of producing very large hail, possibly on the order of baseballs if we get a strong enough updraft. In addition, the strongest storms that ride along the warm front will have the capability of producing a tornado.

The window of opportunity for severe storms will be limited to 3pm through 9pm. As the evening wears on, storms will work into Chicagoland and Northern Indiana.

Temperatures today will be highly dependent on the amount of sunshine we receive. If we're in mostly sunny skies for a few hours, temperatures could near 80 degrees in the Quad Cities. There's a pretty decent chance that Mt. Pleasant and Burlington get to 80. Upper 60s are likely for areas north of I-80...north of the warm front.

Keep in mind the warmer the temperature, the more instability (fuel) for thunderstorms to use.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen