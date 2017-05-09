× What to do in the QC during Illinois Tourism Week

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner kicked off National Travel and Yourism Week on Tuesday, May 9.

Rauner said tourism in Illinois is robust and growing. Illinois saw 110,000,000 visitors in 2016, which added $35 billion to the state’s economy.

He also said there are 20,000 jobs in the state that were created based around the tourism industry.

“We’re driving significant tourism numbers around the state and all communities from Chicago to Marion and Carbondale and Galena,” he said.

Rauner said that under his administration, tourism has grown 3% each year since 2015.

There are a lot of activities happening in the Quad Cities for tourism week.

Tuesday: World Cultures Festival, St. Ambrose from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday: Toast to Tourism, 100 West in Davenport from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. — “Join us for a social hour celebrating everything tourism at 100 West and Prairie Grill – the bar and restaurant inside the Best Western PLUS Steeplegate Inn.”

Thursday: Celebrity Lip Sync Battle, The Establishment Theatre from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. — Local celebs battle it out with great music and performances. You’ll also get to enter a raffle for Cubs tickets. Tickets for the event cost $5.

Saturday: Get Out & Trail, QC bike paths from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

-and-

Beaux Arts Fair, Figge Art Museum Plaza in Davenport from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.