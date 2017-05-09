× Two injured in Davenport stabbing

DAVENPORT — Two people sustained stab wounds during what was described as an altercation on the west end of the city, police said.

Witnesses as the scene of South Michigan Avenue and Rockingham Road said there had been an altercation that involved at least three people, according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department. It happened around 9 p.m. Monday, May 8.

“All of the involved parties left the scene prior to police arrival,” read the statement.

Meanwhile, dispatchers let officers know that two people with stab wounds, who had been found in rural Scott County, were being taken to an area hospital, according to police.

Police found that a 17-year-old and a 25-year-old had been stabbed at the Rockingham Road incident, the statement said. The teenager, from Davenport, was being treated for serious and potentially life-threatening injuries. The adult, from Scott County, was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125.