Traffic problems mounting on E. Locust Street due to sewer line collapse

DAVENPORT — A sewer and water line collapse along East Locust Street is snarling afternoon traffic.

The two east-bound lanes of E. Locust between Kenwood Ave. and Forest Road had to be closed to allow the lines to be repaired. As of 2:45 p.m, the west-bound lanes remained open, but Davenport officials couldn’t say if that might change.

The detour for east-bound Locust Street takes drivers down Kenwood and then east onto Middle Road.

Officials recommend avoiding the area if possible.