Today: Jackets for some, t-shirts and shorts for others

Get ready for a major temperature contrast across our coverage areas today. Here in the Quad Cities, we will have 70-degree temperatures with a partly cloudy sky. But that forecast will not work for every hometown. It will be much cooler in areas that saw rainfall early this morning. Where it's been dry, it will be sunny and warm.

We all will have a fair amount of humidity today.

Here's how the temperature contrast will affect you. Mt. Pleasant and Burlington could near 80 degrees today, while the Sauk Valley and Princeton are in the low to mid 60s. So, jackets will be needed east of the Quad Cities with a taste of summer to the west.

Rain will hold off until after midnight tonight.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen