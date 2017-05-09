NEWS 8 TRIO: Great new mom gift ideas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Catch the NEWS 8 TRIO every Tuesday and Thursday night on "News 8 at 6:30" for three great ideas to make your life better and more interesting.

Toys R Us assistant manager Rachel Wentzloff joined us for the "News 8 Trio" on Tuesday, May 9 to talk about three great gift ideas to make a new mom's life easier.

Great idea for organizing gifts you receive Have you thought of freezing for teethers? Making it easier to pump away from home

Join News 8's Denise Hnytka and Johnnie Jindrich every night for your top news, weather, health, and lifestyle ideas on "News 8 at 6:30".