Mother’s Day deals from around the web

Need some ideas for Mother’s Day? Here are some deals we found around the web:

1-800-flowers: This flower company is offering a deal to save up to 40% on Mother’s Day flowers and gifts.

Edible Arrangements: Order by the end of day May 9th and get 20% off orders $50 or more. Use code MDAY8364.

Harry & David: The gift basket company is offering 15% off with code GO15.

Personal Creations: The gifts on this site range from clothing to cookware and everything in between; the best part is that you can personalize them with a name or message. Order by May 9th and get 25% off. Free personalization offered as well with code PCGIFT25.

Shari’s Berries: The fancy fruit delivery service has lots of different options for your budget and is offering dipped strawberries from $19.99+. Check their SALE tab to see what’s been marked down.

Zales: The jewelry store is offering free shipping and guaranteed Mother’s Day delivery if you order by 3 p.m. on May 11th. They have 30%-50% off deals.

Tech gifts: — If you’re planning on getting mom a tech-y gift, check out these discount codes from NewEgg first.

