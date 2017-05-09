Moline Leaders to Make City Administrator Reccomendation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE- Leaders are hoping to hire a new city administrator the week of Monday, May 8.

Mayor Stephanie Acri was our guest on Good Morning Quad Cities' 'Breakfast With' Thursday, May 4. She said there could be a recommendation made to the city council during its special meeting Tuesday, May 9.

In November, former City Administrator Lew Steinbrecher retired. Acri says Steinbrecher did a great job while he was there.

"We came to a point where we thought it was time to have some fresh eyes look over what could be going on in Moline," Acri said Thursday. "Usually a city administrator stays for about seven years. Lew had been there for 12 years."

No applicants have been made public ahead of Tuesday's meeting. It starts at 5 p.m. at the Autumn Trails development on 3rd Street.

We continue with our May of Mayors Thursday, May 11 as we have breakfast with new Mayor Mike Thoms.