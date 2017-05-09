× Heat gun causes house fire in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa — The Burlington Fire Department responded to a reported house fire Tuesday afternoon, May 9, and arrived to find smoke coming from the rear of the home.

The fire was quickly contained and extinguished.

The owner of the home was working on the outside walls when a heat gun, used to remove paint, ignited a fire behind the wall.

The fire caused an estimated $10,000 in damages to the home, which was unoccupied.

Ten Burlington firefighters responded to the call with the assistance of four West Burlington firefighters. They remained on scene until 2:17pm.