FSIS issues public health alert for frozen pork and poultry products

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert due to concerns of possible Listeria contamination.

The products affected, which include frozen ready-to-eat fried chicken and pork sausage, were produced by Pinnacle Foods, Inc., the same company involved in last week’s recalling of Aunt Jemima frozen foods.

The frozen ready-to-eat fried chicken and pork sausage items were produced from Feb. 4, 2016 to May 4, 2017.

The following products are subject to the public health alert:

5.5-oz. individual frozen microwavable dinners containing French toast and a pork sausage patty with “Aunt Jemima FRENCH TOAST AND SAUSAGE” printed on the label and bearing UPC code 051000063915.

16-oz. individual frozen microwavable dinners containing a waffle and a fried chicken piece with “HUNGRY-MAN Selects BONELESS FRIED CHICKEN & WAFFLES” printed on the label and bearing UPC code 658276202903. The products bear establishment number “EST. 9132” or “P-138” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide. While there have been no confirmed reports of illnesses due to consumption of these products, anyone concerned about an illness should reach out to their health care provider. Consumers who have purchased these items are urged to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.