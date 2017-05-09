Downtown Canton reopens after November explosion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANTON, Illinois -- All but two businesses in downtown Canton have reopened after a deadly explosion in November of 2016.

Nearly 100 businesses were impacted and one person was killed in the blast.

The owners of the historic Opera house made several attempts to find a new investor to restore the building but with no sign of interest, the city will demolish it.

It will cost around $200,000 to do so.

The area will serve as a green space and offer additional parking until they are able to find a replacement.