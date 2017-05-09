× Another round of showers/t-storms not too far away… could be severe

Quiet skies throughout the day will continue overnight before another round of showers and thunderstorms make its presence again on Wednesday. There is a Level 1 risk of severe weather along the I80 corridor with a Level 2 risk just south of that. The main threat is large hail. Other storms could have a strong rush of wind and/or heavy rainfall.

Overnight lows tonight will drop around the 50 degree mark before climbing back into the 60s on Wednesday.

Any leftover raindrops from Wednesday’s activity will dry out on Thursday. This will begin a nice dry stretch of weather right through the weekend as 60s both Thursday and Friday give way to temperatures into the lower 70s this weekend.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

