Win tickets to see Disney’s The Little Mermaid at Quad City Music Guild

Disney’s The Little Mermaid hits the stage at Quad City Music Guild this June! Performance dates are June 9-10-11 & 15-16-17-18 at Prospect Park Auditorium in Moline. Performance times are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 2:00pm. Tickets are $16 adults and $11 for children. Call 309-762-6610 for reservations now!

In a magical kingdom beneath the sea, the beautiful young mermaid, Ariel, longs to leave her ocean home to live in the world above. To pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, Ariel bargains with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs. But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull and Sebastian the crab to restore order under the sea.

Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney’s The Little Mermaid is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. With music by eight-time Academy Award winner, Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater and a compelling book by Doug Wright, this fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs, including “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl” and “Part of Your World.”

