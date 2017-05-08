× Win a Tub or Shower Makeover from Luxury Bath of the Quad Cities

Luxury Bath of the Quad Cities wants to give your bathtub or shower a makeover!

As the leading Luxury Bath dealer throughout the northwest Illinois and southeastern Iowa areas, Luxury Bath of Quad Cities provides remodeling and installation services for everything from showers, bathtubs, walk-in tubs, tub-to-shower conversions and more. Using Luxury Bath’s high-quality, acrylic, easy-to-clean products you are sure to have the bath remodel of your dreams.

Register to win a $2000 gift certificate to be used towards a bathtub or shower remodel.

Deadline for entry is June 4th. Just fill out the form below to enter to win.

For complete rules, click here.