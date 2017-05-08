× The Q Hotel Portion to Open This Summer

MOLINE- Local Illinois leaders will tour the new Q multi-modal station Monday, May 8, 2017.

The building downtown, is supposed to become a hotel and the home of passenger rail service in the Quad Cities.

New mayor Stephanie Acri was our guest on Good Morning Quad Cities’ ‘Breakfast With…’ Thursday, May 4. She says the hotel part of the project, called Element Hotel, should be open by late summer of this year.

“It’s kind of stand alone until the rail comes in,” Acri said Thursday. “But the developer feels really confident it will be a really good hotel even though we don’t have the rail traffic yet.”

Acri says the city is confident passenger rail service will come to the Quad Cities despite Illinois not having a budget.

