That yellow bag in your mailbox is for Saturday's food drive

Those yellow “Stamp Out Hunger” bags are showing up in your mailbox.

2017 marks the 25th annual Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. On Saturday, May 13 your neighborhood postal worker will be collecting non-perishable food donations on his or her usual mail route. Just set your donations out by your mailbox; aim to have them out by 9 a.m.

The top requested food items are: cereal, pasta, pasta sauce, rice, canned fruits, canned vegetables, canned meals, 100% juice, peanut butter, macaroni and cheese, canned proteins (like chicken, tuna, or turkey), and beans. Other items like canola or olive oil are accepted as well.

In the food drive’s entire 24-year history, letter carriers have collected more than 1.5 billion pounds of food.

If you have any questions — check here for answers.