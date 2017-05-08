× More shower chances to return this week

We’ve seen a few spotty showers out there earlier today, especially east of the river. We’ll likely have to dodge a few more heading overnight as a warm front remains draped across the area. It appears the better coverage we’ll be focused more north and east of the Quad Cities. That chance will end by morning as some dryness tries to pull down from the north behind the departing boundary. Not enough to give us plenty of sun for our Tuesday but rather broken cloudiness throughout the day.

By Wednesday, another disturbance will be tracking just to our south, but close enough to develop another round of scattered showers across the area.

Temperatures will reach the upper 60s Tuesday with middle 60s expected on Wednesday.

We’ll dry out for the rest of the work week with 60s remaining for highs before the mercury tops around the 70 degree mark this weekend.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

