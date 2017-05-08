× Moline’s interactive construction map could prevent traffic headaches

MOLINE — Avoiding construction just got a lot easier in Moline, Illinois.

The city has launched an interactive map that displays road closures, traffic detours and construction projects.

Click here to see the map.

The map allows users to set custom settings. You can set sublayers to show any combination of road closures and detours at one time. You can also share a certain view of the map and print.

