× Man dies after being taken into custody at Dubuque bar

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a man who was taken into custody after a fracas at a Dubuque bar.

Police say officers were sent to Shannon’s Sports Bar around 1:45 a.m. Sunday to check a report of a man assaulting customers there. The arriving officers found the man being restrained by customers.

Police Chief Mark Dalsing says the man resisted as officers tried to take him into custody, so they used pepper spray on him. He became compliant, and they handcuffed him.

Dalsing says that after the man was handcuffed, he became unresponsive. Officers began CPR and called for medics.

The man was pronounced dead later at a hospital. His name hasn’t been released.

An autopsy has been ordered.

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here