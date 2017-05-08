Illinois sees 2nd-wettest April, warmest start to year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Illinois saw an average statewide precipitation of slightly more than 7 inches last month, making it the second-wettest April on record.

January through April also was the warmest on record, with an average temperature of 44.5 degrees. That's 5.4 degrees above normal.

Jim Angel is the state climatologist with the Illinois State Water Survey at the University of Illinois. He says April's statewide average precipitation was 3.23 inches above normal. The largest amount fell in Carbondale, which saw 14.41 inches. Other southern Illinois cities saw similar numbers.

The warmest recorded temperature in April was in Kaskaskia, where it hit 89 degrees on April 20. The lowest temperature was 19 degrees, recorded on April 10 in Morrison.