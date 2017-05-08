× Future of Davenport Gander Mountain location TBD

DAVENPORT — The fate of Davenport’s Gander Mountain store is up in the air.

The outdoor retailer announced it was entering bankruptcy in March. That was followed by the news that RV and camper giant, Lincolnshire, Illinois-based Camping World, acquired Gander Mountain’s assets with plans to sell off some and continue operating others as Gander Mountain locations.

Gander Mountain operates 162 stores in 27 states. Its current bankruptcy message states that 126 of those stores will close.

However, some of those stores are likely to continue operating, according to Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis. Lemonis took to Twitter over the weekend to discuss his company’s plans and answer questions from customers, employees and others. In his lengthy list of tweets, Lemonis pointed out the situation is fluid and which stores will remain open and which ones will close is still under discussion.

For the record, the has been very few decisions made on any @GanderMtn store closing. I've announced the absolute ones that are in — Marcus Lemonis (@marcuslemonis) May 5, 2017

On Monday, May 8, Lemonis shared an updated list of stores that will definitely stay open, and the Davenport location was not on the list.

This is the updated list of @GanderMtn stores that will continue on. The list will grow from here pic.twitter.com/1d0NreXJgW — Marcus Lemonis (@marcuslemonis) May 8, 2017

However, that list contains only 51 store locations and Lemonis has said at least 70 will remain open.

Employees at the Davenport Gander Mountain say they have not learned of the final fate of their store at this time.

A media release on the Camping World Holdings website stated that profitability and favorable lease rates would be the determining factors on which locations remain open.

“After reviewing the stores in more detail since our successful bid in the bankruptcy process, our current goal is (to) operate seventy or more, locations subject to, among other things, our ability to negotiate lease terms with landlords on terms acceptable to us and approval of the Bankruptcy Court. The current liquidation of the existing Gander Mountain inventory will allow us to start with a clean slate of what we consider the appropriate mix and level of inventory, including the addition of Camping Worldand Overton’s offerings where appropriate.”

