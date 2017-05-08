Flags in Iowa ordered at half-staff in honor of fallen Pottawattamie Sheriff’s Deputy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Flags have been ordered at half-staff in Iowa on Monday, May 8.

Governor Terry Branstad ordered the flags to be lowered from sunrise to sunset in honor of Pottawattamie Sheriff's Deputy Mark Burbridge, who was killed in the line of duty on May 1.

Funeral services for Deputy Burbridge were planned for Monday, May 8.

"The governor’s directive applies to all U.S. and state flags under the control of the state. Flags will be at half-staff on the state Capitol building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex, and upon all public buildings, grounds, and facilities throughout the state. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect."