Davenport man sustains gunshot wound over the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT -- While investigating a scene where gunfire was heard, police got word that a gunshot victim had arrived at a local hospital, according to police.

It was just after 3 a.m. Saturday, May 6 when police were called to the 2300 block of North Harrison Street, according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department. At that location officers found shell casings.

While police were there, officers got word that a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound had arrived at a nearby hospital on his own, the statement said. The victim was identified as a 34-year-old from Davenport.

Police confirmed that the reported gunfire was related to the gunshot wound the man sustained.

There were no other reported injuries.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125.