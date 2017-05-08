Big weather differences west to east today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Even though we are starting the day dry, we may not stay that way. Early morning showers are marching across Central Iowa today with a chance that a few of these could get into Southeastern Iowa around lunchtime today. As the day wears on, a few showers and storms will be possible everywhere, just because we'll have a warm front overhead. That chance of rain will continue with occasional activity through early Tuesday morning. But during the daylight hours, most of the rain will stay southwest of the Quad Cities and northeast of Rockford through the day.

Here's a look at when showers and storms are most likely to affect us.

The wind will be a major driver of our weather today. An easterly component to the wind off of Lake Michigan will keep much of Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois cooler than Eastern Iowa...especially where there will be a southerly wind. Here in the Quad Cities, we will see highs around 70.

Persistent rainfall could impact already-flooded areas of Missouri and Southern Illinois this week. 2-4 inches will be possible!



As far as our weather goes, we'll be on the edge of much cooler air over the Great Lakes. But the battleground where severe weather is possible? That remains well to our south this week.

Have a great Monday! -Meteorologist Eric Sorensen