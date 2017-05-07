× Teenagers arrested after car chase through the Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A group of teenagers has been arrested after allegedly leading police on a car chase through the Quad Cities.

Willie Powell, Edwin Goodwin, and Zyshon Flourney, all of whom are 18 years old, were booked into the Scott County Jail on Sunday, May 7th.

Davenport Police say Powell, Goodwin, and Flourney, along with others, were driving a car that was stolen from the 2600 block of Westwood Place in Davenport on Friday. Keys were left in the ignition.

Investigators say the suspects used the stolen vehicle to steal a purse in the Village East Davenport around 11:20 p.m. on Saturday night. Police are also investigating a robbery in the 4600 block of North Pine Street in Davenport that happened around 10 p.m. the same night.

Around 1 a.m. on Sunday, police began chasing the vehicle, which had reportedly been involved in another robbery in Moline, Illinois.

Near 14th and Division Street in Davenport, the car crashed into a parked vehicle. Police say about seven people ran from the crashed car.

Officers caught four of those people — Powell, Goodwin, Flourney, and a 17-year-old female.

No injuries were reported.

Detectives from Davenport, Bettendorf, and Moline are still conducting follow-ups, and say several other people are also being investigated.