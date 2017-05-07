Quad City Police honor local officers who were killed in the line of duty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT-- Dozens of people filled up the Pentecostal Church of God to remember the fallen officers of the Quad Cities.

More than 40 police were honored with a video presentation and special speakers.

Families of the honored fallen attended the event to keep alive their loved ones legacy.

"In our profession it's something special, we're not only honoring those who have fallen in the line of duty but we're also honoring their families, the loved ones that they left behind, Says Captain Reagan of East Moline Police.

Followed by the service a motorcade traveled from the church to the Rock Island County Justice Center where later a wreath ceremony began.