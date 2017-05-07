× One woman killed in Burlington apartment fire

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A woman was killed in a fire at a Burlington duplex.

Firefighters arrived at the house at 152 South 9th Street around 6:15 a.m. on Sunday, May 7th. They found flames coming from one of the downstairs windows.

After entering the home, firefighters found the body of an adult woman. Crews tried to resuscitate her, but she was pronounced dead.

According to fire marshal Mark Crooks, the two-story duplex sustained nearly $50,000 in damage.

Three tenants were also displaced from their apartment, and the Red Cross is helping them with shelter and clothing.

There were working smoke alarms in both apartments.

The Burlington Police and Fire Departments, as well as the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s office, is investigating the cause of the fire.