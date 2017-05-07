New nature trail opens up in Dorrance Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORT BYRON, Illinois-- Bike riders and hikers of all ages are testing out the new trail at Dorrance Park.

The Rock Island County Forest Preserve District held a ceremony to open up the first part of a three part multi-use trail.

They partnered up with Friends of Off-Road Cycling and the community of Port Byron to create a 'human-powered' trail stretching about 3.5 miles long.

"If you want to come out and hike you know you're open to hiking, trail running, mountain biking, cross country skiing if you're into that you know you're more than welcome to come out," says Park Ranger Mike Petersen.

The first part of the trail opening up is deemed as a beginner level trail that's suited for nature walks, biking and cross country skiing.

It's a little over 1.5 miles long and about 18 to 24 inches wide.

Petersen they hope to finish the whole trail by early 2018.