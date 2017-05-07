Davenport pastor speaks on Trump’s Religious Liberty order and what it means for religious leaders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT---It's Pastor Joseph Huss first Sunday service back at the Northside Baptist Church in Davenport, after taking a trip to the White House to watch President Trump sign the Religious Liberty executive order.

"When I came back this morning nothing has changed. My services are the same, the same sense of humor, same love for the people and the same love for the Lord. I think what it does it gives back to us what was originally given in the constitution," says Huss.

The order, signed Thursday, May 4, makes it easier for tax-exempt organizations, like churches to become more politically active, with less potential fear of loosing their status with the IRS.

"There are pretty much limited repercussions that can happen in the church, they can revoke your tax exempt status (and) you can be up to just community scrutiny," says Huss.

The order has gotten a lot of kickback from civil rights organizations around the country. The American Civil Liberties Union treated to pursue legal actions against the order, however they later changed their mind. A statement from the organization says the order's text does not significantly change the anything.

Still Huss suspects the order to encourage other religious leaders to take advantage of President Trump's efforts to support religious freedoms.

"There are great people out there, and there are lousy people out there. I think if you give a guy an inch they'll take a mile. I think some people will abuse it others (like myself) will say... this is a great privilege, but it shouldn't change who I am," Huss says.