A bit of rain coming for the start of the work week

Things will be pretty quiet in terms of weather on this Sunday night. A few more clouds will stream in with lows in the mid 40s.

Thicker cloud cover will arrive for Monday, as well as a few light showers. We’ll watch these showers move from the southwest to the northeast along a warm front. Highs will range from the low 70s around Burlington to the low 60s around Galena. More showers and even a few storms will develop late Monday night into Tuesday, and it looks like the heaviest rain will be north and east of the Quad Cities.

Some light rain may linger into Tuesday morning and afternoon, but I expect most of the day to remain dry. It will be a touch warmer with highs near 70.

More widespread showers are expected for Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham