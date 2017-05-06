× University course called “Trumpism and Democracy” raises some concerns

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana– Butler University is in hot water over a new class called “Trumpism and Democracy.”

Class materials describe President Trump as a purveyor of “sexism, white supremacy, xenophobia, nationalism, nativism, and imperialism.”

Butler’s Vice President of Academic Affairs posted a letter on the University’s website, saying the course falls under the principle of academic freedom. He adds, students enrolled in the course won’t be required to participate in any form of activism.

In response to criticism of the class, Butler has toned down the course description a bit, and now includes “The Art of the Deal,” one of Trump’s books, as a required text.

“Trumpism and Democracy” is considered a “Special Topics” course at Butler. No students are required to sign up for it.